WESR to broadcast local baseball game tonight

Listeners on the Eastern Shore will have the chance to catch live high school baseball coverage this afternoon on WESR.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets are set to travel to Broadwater Academy, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Kenny & Duane Walker will be live on scene with the call.

Due to the broadcast, WESR’s regularly scheduled 5 p.m. local news will air an hour earlier at 4 p.m.

Today’s game broadcast is sponsored by Coastal Shore Real Estate and Coastal Shore Vacations.