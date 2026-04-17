WESR to broadcast local baseball game tonight

April 17, 2026
 |
Local Sports
baseball

Listeners on the Eastern Shore will have the chance to catch live high school baseball coverage this afternoon on WESR.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets are set to travel to Broadwater Academy, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Kenny & Duane Walker will be live on scene with the call.

Due to the broadcast, WESR’s regularly scheduled 5 p.m. local news will air an hour earlier at 4 p.m.

Today’s game broadcast is sponsored by Coastal Shore Real Estate and Coastal Shore Vacations.

Broadwater Academy

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Local Weather

April 17, 2026, 6:59 am
Scattered clouds
WNW
Scattered clouds
66°F
9 mph
Apparent: 66°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 82%
Winds: 9 mph WNW
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0.09
Sunrise: 6:24 am
Sunset: 7:39 pm
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