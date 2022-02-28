103.3 FM WESR will broadcast Broadwater Academy’s State Playoff game tonight against Christ Chapel.

Broadwater enters the tournament as a 10 seed and Christ Chapel a 7 seed. The game will be played at Christ Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. Tip off is slated for 7:00 PM.

Tonight’s broadcast is sponsored by Northampton Firearms in Cheriton, Bundick Well and Pump Company in Painter, Neubeam, Eastern Shore Custom Carts in Cape Charles, Browder-Hite Landscaping in Exmore, Subway and Bloxom Auto Supply & NAPA in Onley.

.