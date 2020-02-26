WESR and Coastal Country will be airing two basketball games this evening.

Tonight at 6:00 PM, WESR will bring you the Northampton Mens basketball matchup against Colonial Beach on 103.3 FM WESR.

Also at 6:00 PM, 105.7 FM Coastal Country will be air the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets Regional Tournament game against Lancaster.

Both of these games can be streamed online at ShoreDailyNews.com and on the Eastern Shore Radio App.

Tonight’s coverage is brought to you by Northampton Farm Store in Cheriton, Rayfield’s Pharmacy in Nassawadox and Cape Charles, Bart Holland State Farm Insurance in Nassawadox and Pepup.

.