Eastern Shore native Kimberly Wert tied the Mizzou record for most homeruns in a career, hitting her 47th career homerun during a double header against rival Illinois Wednesday.

Wert is a 5th year senior but is only playing her 4th year at Mizzou. She began her collegiate softball career at Hofstra University on Long Island. But after last season, Hofstra coach Larissa Anderson landed the top job at Missouri, and Wert followed her coach.

The Nandua graduate has started every game this year as the Designated Hitter. She’s batting .358 with 24 hits, 25 RBIs and 8 homeruns.

Wert will try to break the record as the Tigers host the Mizzou Classic this weekend, with two games daily all weekend beginning Friday with Northwestern. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN’s SEC network.

Mizzou is 18-6 on the season and is currently ranked 17th in Division 1 softball.

.

.