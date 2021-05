The Missouri Tigers softball team moved one game closer to a regional championship. The Tigers defeated Northern Iowa by a score of 4 to 0.

Kimberly Wert helped the Missouri Tigers get on the board first in the game. She hit a solo home run in the top of the 4th inning. Wert went 1-2 in the game with a homer and a walk with 1 rbi.

The Tigers moved to the championship game and will play Iowa State today at 2pm. If the Tigers win, they will win the Columbia Regional.

