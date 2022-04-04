Fifth year senior Kimberly Wert crushed the 48th home run of her career in the bottom of the fifth inning to take sole possession of the all-time Mizzou home run record this past Friday night.

Wert passed Jen Bruck to take over the top spot on the Mizzou home run list with the 48th of her career. Wert also passed Bruck on the Mizzou RBI list, moving into a tie for ninth with 139 RBI.

Wert went 3-for-3 on the evening with two RBI. The contest marked her sixth, three-hit game over her Mizzou career.

Wert is batting .333 in 31 games this year. She has 8 homeruns with 25 rbi’s this year.

.