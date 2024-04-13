Weekly soccer update

By Luke Brankley

Boys Soccer

The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team played Indian River on Wednesday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 3 to 1. Goals were scored by Will Harvie, Alex Plowden, and Alex Vasquez. The Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they host Middlesex.

The Arcadia Firebirds boys soccer team fell to Tabb on Tuesday night 7 to 4. The Firebirds fall to 2-2 on the season and will return to action again on Friday as they travel to Westmoreland.

Girls Soccer

The Nandua Warriors girls soccer team fell in overtime to Delmarva Christian on Wednesday night 1 to 0. The Lady Warriors fall to 2-2-1 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Middlesex.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Middlesex on Monday night 7 to 4. Lizeth Panuco scored 4 goals, Edith Palacio scored 2 goals, and Ryan Jones scored 1 goal in the game. The Lady Yellow Jackets improved to 2-3 on the season and will returned to action on Monday at home versus West Point.