Weekly soccer update

By Luke Brankley

Girls Soccer

The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls soccer team moved to 7-7 on the season with wins against Arcadia and Middlesex, but lost to Maury. On Monday 5/6, the Yellow Jackets defeated Arcadia by a score of 8 to 2. Goals were scored by Edith Palacio with 2, Lizeth Panuco with 4, and Rosana Diaz with 2 goals. On Wednesday 5/8, the Yellow Jackets defeated Middlesex by a score of 6 to 2. Goals were scored by Ryan Jones with 2, Edith Palacio with 3, and Lizeth Panuco with 2. On Friday 5/10, the Yellow Jackets lost to Maury by a score of 6 to 0. The Yellow Jackets return to action on Wednesday as they travel to West Point.

The Nandua Warriors girls soccer team moved to 7-4-1 on the season with a win against Arcadia and a loss to Sussex Central. On Wednesday 5/8, the Warriors defeated Arcadia by a score of 5 to 0. On Monday 5/13, the Warriors lost to Sussex Central by a score of 5 to 2. The Warriors will advance to the Regional tournament next week with a date and opponent to be announced later this week.

The Arcadia Firebirds girls soccer team fell to 1-10 on the season with 3 losses against Northampton, Nandua, and Warwick. On Monday 5/6, the Firebirds lost to Northampton by a score of 8 to 2. On Wednesday 5/8, the Firebirds lost to Nandua by a score of 5 to 0. On Friday 5/10, the Firebirds lost to Warwick by a score of 6 to 0. The Firebirds are back in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Sussex Central in Delaware.

Boys Soccer

The Nandua Boys soccer team moved to 10-3-1 on the season with wins over Arcadia and Granby. The Warriors defeated Arcadia 5 to 3 on Wednesday 5/8. Goals were scored by Oscal Astave with 3, Kevin Tinoco with 1, adn Jamie Larrienaga with 1 goal. The Warriors defeated Granby on Monday 5/13 by a score of 2 to 1. Goals were scored by Will Harvie and Kevin Tinoco. The Warriors will advance to the Regional tournament next week with a date and opponent to be announced later this week.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer team moved to 10-2 on the season with a win over Arcadia and a loss to Maury. On Monday 5/6, the Yellow Jackets won 5 to 0 against the Firebirds. Goals were scored by Thomas Dix with 2, Diego Montalvo with 1, and Henry Mayorga with 2. On Friday 5/10, the Yellow lost a close match 2 to 1 against Maury. The lone goal was scored by Thomas Dix. The Yellow Jackets finish up their final game of the year on Friday as they host Heritage.

The Arcadia Boys soccer team fell to 5-6 on the season with losses to Northampton and Nandua. The Firebirds lost to Northampton by a score of 5 to 0 on Monday 5/6. The Firebirds then lost to Nandua by a score of 5 to 3. The Firebirds will wait until the end of the week to see if they advance to next week’s regional tournament.