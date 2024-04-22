Weekly soccer scores

Boys Soccer

The Nandua played Middlesex on Monday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 5 to 2. Goals were scored by Will Harvie with 1, Jamie Larrienaga with 1 and Kevin Tinoco with 3 goals. The Nandua returned to action on Wednesday night and crushing Windsor 14 to 1. Goals were scored by Will Harvie with 3, Alex Plowden with 3, Gyan Baiju with 2, Kevin Tinoco with 2, Jamie Larrienaga with 1, Oscal Astave with 1, Raul Santos with 1, and Allan Tomas with 1.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets played Windsor on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets win the match by a score of 11 to 0. Goals were scored by Sebastian Mayorga with 3, Thomas Dix with 2, Manuel Montalvo with 2, Diego Maldonado Vera with 2, Fernando Palacio with 1, and Joseph Castillo with 1. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 overall and will play again on Monday as they host Nandua.

Girls Soccer

The Nandua girls soccer also defeated Windsor on Wednesday night 3 to 0. The Lady Warriors soccer team returned to action on Friday defeating Seaford 8 to 0. The Lady Warriors improve to 4-2-1 overall and will host Northampton on Monday.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets fell to West Point on Monday 2 to 1. The lone goal was scored by Vannesa Mateo. They bounced back defeating Windsor on Thursday 6 to 0. Goals were scored by Edith Palacio with 2, Lizeth Panuco with 2, Grace Smith with 1, and Ryan Jones with 1. The Lady Yellow Jackets are 3-4 overall and return to action on Monday as they travel to Nandua.