Weekly soccer update

May 20, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

Girls Soccer
The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets went 2-0 last week in soccer to improve to 9-7 overall.  On Wednesday 5/15, they defeated West Point 1 to 0.  On Friday 5/17, they played Heritage and won by a score of 8 to 0.   Lizeth Panuco led the game  with 4 goals.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played Sussex Central on Wednesday 5/15.  The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 6 to 0.  The Lady Firebirds fell to 1-11 on the season.

Boys Soccer
The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer defeated Heritage on Friday 5/17 by the score of 9 to 0.  Sebastian Mayorga led the game with 4 goals.  The team improved to 11-2 on the season.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 20, 2024, 3:58 pm
Clear sky
ENE
Clear sky
63°F
11 mph
Apparent: 63°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 87%
Winds: 11 mph ENE
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 4.54
Sunrise: 5:49 am
Sunset: 8:09 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

RoofMaxx

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber