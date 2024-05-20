Weekly soccer update

By Luke Brankley

Girls Soccer

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets went 2-0 last week in soccer to improve to 9-7 overall. On Wednesday 5/15, they defeated West Point 1 to 0. On Friday 5/17, they played Heritage and won by a score of 8 to 0. Lizeth Panuco led the game with 4 goals.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played Sussex Central on Wednesday 5/15. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 6 to 0. The Lady Firebirds fell to 1-11 on the season.

Boys Soccer

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer defeated Heritage on Friday 5/17 by the score of 9 to 0. Sebastian Mayorga led the game with 4 goals. The team improved to 11-2 on the season.