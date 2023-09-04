Weekend football scores

Pictured: Logan Hickman throws for a touchdown to Rufus Abbot early in Saturday’s loss to Christ Church

Friday night

Arcadia – 49

Charles City – 6

Arcadia had three players rush for over 100 yards. Ronrico Bugg rushed 11 times for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns in Arcadia’s win. Sophomore Jacob Hall added 102 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns and Senior Bradley Hall added 12 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown.

The Firebirds will next host Kent County on Friday evening at 6:00 PM.

Saturday

Christ Church – 50

Broadwater Academy – 12

Broadwater Academy fell to a tough Christ Church Seahorses team from Middlesex. The Vikings’ first touchdown came on a Logan Hickman touchdown pass to Rufus Abbot in the first quarter and on a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Vikings will host Covenent at home on Saturday, kick off at 2 PM.