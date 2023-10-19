Weekend football schedule

Weekend football scheduleHome>Posts>Local Sports>Weekend football scheduleOctober 19, 2023 |Local SportsBy Luke BrankleyThursday Northampton at Snow Hill 6pm Broadwater at Southampton Academy 6pmFriday Arcadia at Nandua 6pm* Chincoteague at Rappahannock County 7pm*Game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESRNext Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAOctober 19, 2023, 12:22 pm Intermittent clouds66°F7 mphreal feel: 65°Fcurrent pressure: 1022 mbhumidity: 64%wind speed: 7 mph SSWWindgusts: 25 mphUV-Index: 3.7sunrise: 7:14 amsunset: 6:20 pm© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the