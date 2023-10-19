Weekend football schedule

October 19, 2023
football

By Luke Brankley

Thursday
Northampton at Snow Hill 6pm
Broadwater at Southampton Academy 6pm

Friday
Arcadia at Nandua 6pm*
Chincoteague at Rappahannock County 7pm

*Game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR

