Weekend football schedule

October 13, 2023

By Luke Brankley

Friday
Colonel Richardson at Nandua 6pm*
Virginia Episcopal at Chincoteague 6pm
Portsmouth Christian at Northampton 7pm
Arcadia at Bruton 7pm

*Game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR.