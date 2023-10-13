Weekend football schedule

October 13, 2023
Local Sports
Eastern Shore High School Football

By Luke Brankley

Friday
Colonel Richardson at Nandua 6pm*
Virginia Episcopal at Chincoteague 6pm
Portsmouth Christian at Northampton 7pm
Arcadia at Bruton 7pm

*Game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR

