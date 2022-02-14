Boys Basketball

Friday

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team traveled to play Stonebridge. The Vikings won the game by a score of 60 to 25. The Vikings were led by Bradyn Washington with 22 points. The Vikings improved to 13-5 with the win.

Saturday

The Broadwater Vikings host Portsmouth Christian. The Vikings won the game by a score of 65 to 30. The Vikings were led by Willie Holden with 18 points. The Vikings improve to 14-5.

The Arcadia Firebirds travels to play York. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 75-32. The Firebirds fall to 7-10 on the season.

Girls Basketball

Friday

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team traveled to play Stonebridge. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 44 to 27. The Vikings were led by Suzanna Long and Taylor Leland with 6 points. The Lady Vikings fall to 7-5 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball team played the Arcadia Firebirds. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 41 to 40. The Lady Ponies improved to 10-2 on the season.

Saturday

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team played Portsmouth Christian. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 41 to 26. The Vikings were led by Taylor Leland with 16 points. The Lady Vikings improved to 8-5 on the season.

.