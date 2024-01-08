Weekend basketball update

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors basketball team hosted Granby on Saturday. The Warriors won the game by a score 64 to 59. The Warriors improve to 4-5 on the season and will be in action again on 1/12 as they host Middlesex.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team fell at Atlantic Shores on Friday night 43 to 32. Leah Smith led the Lady Vikings in scoring with 16 points. The Lady Vikings fall to 5-4 on the season and will be at home on tonight as they host Denbigh Baptist Christian.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets basketball team played at King & Queen on Friday night and lost 43 to 16. Ortavia Rogers led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 10 points in the game. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-8 on the season and will host Norfolk Academy on Tuesday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team were defeated at Mecklenburg County on Saturday 71 to 43. The Lady Warriors fall to 4-5 on the season and will be in action again on the 18th against Broadwater.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball team lost to Wicomico County on Saturday 59 to 17. The Lady Ponies fall to 3-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Salisbury Christian.