Wednesday night baseball and softball wrap up

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted the Broadwater Vikings on Wednesday and won 12–8. Bryce Luck got the start on the mound and earned the win. Chincoteague finished with nine hits, with Luck going 2-for-3 and Micah Bennicoff going 2-for-3 with a double. The Ponies improve to 4–5 on the season and will travel to Middlesex on Friday.

Broadwater was led on the mound by Brody Hall, who took the loss. The Vikings had 12 hits in the game, with Eli Destro going 3-for-4 with a home run. Aidan Fuller went 2-for-3, while Cohen Kellam and Owen Terry each went 2-for-4, with Terry also hitting a home run. The Vikings fall to 6–5 and will travel to Northampton on Thursday.

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Salisbury Christian and won 15–6. Jordan Snead got the start and the win. The Warriors had 12 hits, led by Lucas Stodghill (3-for-4), Orion Loredo (2-for-5), Hayden Williams (2-for-3), and Alex Bundick (2-for-4 with a double). Nandua improves to 6–4 and will travel to Laurel on Friday.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Armstrong and picked up an 11–2 win. BJ White got the start and the win. Arcadia had seven hits, with White going 2-for-2 with two triples. Dylan Chesser went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, and Waylon Watson went 2-for-2 with a home run. The Firebirds improve to 5–5 and will host Chincoteague on Tuesday.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Chincoteague and won 13–0. Carly Clayton got the start and the win. Broadwater had 13 hits in the game. Kacey Ford went 4-for-4, while Adrianna Holloway, Miranda Smith, and Clayton each had two hits. The Lady Vikings improve to 7–2 and will travel to Northampton on Thursday.

Faith Stadler got the start and took the loss for Chincoteague. The Lady Ponies were held to one hit, recorded by Alissa Bennicoff. Chincoteague falls to 2–8 and will travel to Middlesex on Friday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to Salisbury Christian and lost 13–3. Lily Truckner got the start and took the loss. Nandua had four hits, with Truckner going 2-for-2. The Lady Warriors fall to 4–8 and will host Northampton on Tuesday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Armstrong and won 13–3. Ryann Giddins got the start and the win. Arcadia totaled 16 hits, led by Brinlee Kauthen, who went 4-for-4 with a home run. Peyton Taylor went 3-for-3, Megan Montross went 3-for-4, and Giddins also hit a home run. The Lady Firebirds improve to 7–3 and will host Chincoteague on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer

Northampton 0, First Flight 9

Nandua 0, King William 8