Wednesday night baseball and softball update

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team defeated the Arcadia Firebirds on Wednesday afternoon 17 to 0. Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win on the mound. She pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 3 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively the Vikings had 14 hits in the game. Carly Clayton went 3-3 with 2 doubles and 5 rbi’s in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 2-2 with a home run and 3 rbi’s. Kacey Ford was 2-3 with 1 rbi. The Vikings improve to 9-3 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host Greenbrier Christian. Kaycee Shrieves got the start and the loss for the Lady Firebirds. Brianna Montross, Peyton Taylor, and Megan Montross each had hits in the game. The Lady Firebirds fall to 3-6 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to play Parkside on Wednesday afternoon. The Ponies won the game by a score of 4 to 3. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. McComb gave up 3 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 11 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 8 hits in the game. Rosanova went 2-3 and Alex McComb went 2-4 with a double in the game. The Lady Ponies move to 6-2 on the season and will return to action again on Friday as they travel to Middlesex.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team defeated to Broadwater Vikings 13 to 3. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. He pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs, 0 earned, on 2 hits while striking out 10 batters. Offensively the Firebirds got 10 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 4-4 with 3 doubles and 2 rbi’s. Brian White went 2-4 with a double and 2 rbi’s. The Firebirds move to 6-3 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague. Logan Hickman got the start for the Vikings and the loss. Eli Destro and Cohen Kellam each had hits for the VIkings. The Vikings fall to 6-7 on the season and will return to action again on Friday as they travel to Denbigh Baptist.

The Chincoteague Ponies fell to Parkside on Wednesday afternoon 11 to 1. The Ponies fall to 2-4 on the season and will return to action on Friday as they travel to Middlesex.