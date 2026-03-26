Wednesday night baseball and softball update

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to Decatur on Wednesday afternoon and lost by a score of 10–0. Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Lady Warriors recorded three hits as a team, with Lusk, Amirrah Church, and Madison Annis each collecting one. Nandua falls to 1–2 and will return to action Friday as they take on Lancaster.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team hosted Greenbrier Christian on Wednesday afternoon and lost by a score of 10–0. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Lady Ponies were held hitless in the game. Chincoteague falls to 0–4 on the season and will return to action Friday as they travel to Wicomico.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Wednesday afternoon and lost by a score of 7–3. Dalton Barnes got the start and took the loss. The Firebirds recorded five hits in the game, with Barnes and Blake Liddle each collecting two. Arcadia falls to 2–2 on the season and will return to action Friday as they travel to Hopewell.