Wednesday night baseball and softball update

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team traveled to West Point on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 14–6. Trent Ferebee got the start and earned the win. Northampton had nine hits in the game, led by Lucas Kindt and Brayden Brown with two hits each. The Yellow Jackets return to action next Friday as they host Peninsula Catholic.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team traveled to Holly Grove on Wednesday. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 11–1. Waylon Watson got the start on the mound and earned the win. Arcadia had 12 hits in the game, led by BJ White and Jacob Delgado with three hits each. The Firebirds return to action Friday as they host Bennett.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Wednesday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 15–3. Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and received a no decision. Nandua had four hits in the game, highlighted by a two-run home run from Orion Laredo and two doubles from Jordan Snead. The Warriors return to action Friday as they host Windsor.

Softball

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team traveled to West Point on Wednesday. The Lady Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 14–1. Anna Temich got the start on the mound and took the loss. Netrice Lewis had two hits in the game. The Lady Yellow Jackets return to action Friday at home.