Wednesday night baseball and softball update

Pictured: Aiden McIntyre delivering for the Warriors in Wednesday’s win against the Firebirds. Lynn Williams photo.

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team hosted the Arcadia Lady Firebirds on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 10 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start and the win on the mound. Hintz pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 11 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 7 hits in the game. Reghan Hintz went 2-3 with a double and a rbi. Peyton Truckner went 2-3 with 2 rbi’s. Kylie Killmon, Mia LeCates, and Jennifer Arizemendi each had a hit in the game. The Lady Warriors improve to 8-5 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they host Nansemond River.

Brianna Montross pitched for the Lady Firebirds and got the loss. The Lady Firebirds fall to 4-10 in the regular season.

The Lady Vikings softball team played Hampton Christian in the metro conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 9 to 0. Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win on the mound. Revelle pitched 7 innings giving up 0 runs on 3 hits while striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 9 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 2-4 with a home run. Kacey Ford went 2-3 with a double. Ramsey Revelle went 1-4 with a home run. The Lady Vikings will play again on Friday in the metro tournament vs TBD.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Wednesday afternoon. The Warriors won the game by a score of 2 to 1. Aiden McIntyre got the start and the win on the mound. McIntyre pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 16 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Aiden McIntyre went 2-3 with a double and a rbi. Martin Savage, Makai Dorn, Kaden Adamos each had a hit in the game. The Warriors improve to 16-2 on the season and will return to action again next Wednesday as they host Middlesex.