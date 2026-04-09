Wednesday night baseball and softball scores

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team hosted the Chincoteague Ponies on Wednesday afternoon and won by a score of 12–1. Teddy Seybolt earned the win in relief of starter Brody Hall, as the two combined to strike out six batters. Clayton Luck took the loss on the mound for the Ponies.

Offensively, the Vikings collected 12 hits. Eli Destro went 2-for-3 with two doubles, Aiden Fuller went 2-for-3, Cohen Kellam went 2-for-4 with a double, Owen Terry went 2-for-3 with a double, and Izid Tountas went 2-for-3 with a double.

The Ponies had five hits, led by Bryce Luck, who went 2-for-3 with a double.

Broadwater improves to 3–1 on the season and will return to action Thursday at Stonebridge. Chincoteague falls to 2–2 and will travel to Wicomico on Friday.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Salisbury Christian on Wednesday and won 21–0. Hayden Williams got the start and the win, striking out 14 batters over five innings.

Offensively, the Warriors recorded 15 hits. Jordan Snead went 3-for-5 with a double, Orion Loredo went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ben Bonniwell went 3-for-4.

Nandua improves to 4–2 on the season and will travel to Holly Grove on Thursday.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Wednesday and won 16–0. Carly Clayton earned the win, striking out seven batters over five innings. Faith Stadler took the loss for Chincoteague.

The Lady Vikings tallied 16 hits in the game. Kacey Ford, Miranda Smith, and Ava Webb each went 3-for-4, with Ford adding a double.

Chincoteague recorded three hits, coming from Rylee Giddings, Meredith Wright, and Liberty Fosque.

Broadwater improves to 2–1 and will travel to Cape Henry on Friday. Chincoteague falls to 0–5 and will travel to Wicomico on Friday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted Salisbury Christian on Wednesday and won 13–9. Lillian Truckner got the start and received a no decision, while Lela Lusk earned the win in relief with 10 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors had five hits. Amirrah Church went 2-for-2 with a home run, Truckner added a double, and Jocelyn Vasquez recorded a triple.

Nandua improves to 3–5 on the season and will travel to Holly Grove on Thursday.