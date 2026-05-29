Webb to be inducted into ES Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Major League pitcher and Eastern Shore native Tyler Webb will be inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2026 during ceremonies scheduled this Sunday, May 31 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

Webb, a former left-handed relief pitcher, spent five seasons in Major League Baseball from 2017 through 2021, appearing with the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

During his major league career, the Northampton High School graduate compiled a 3-3 record with a 4.97 ERA, recording 104 strikeouts over 121.1 innings pitched. His strongest seasons came with St. Louis in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Webb posted a 3.76 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 55 appearances, and followed that with a 2.08 ERA during the shortened 2020 season.

Before reaching the majors, Webb starred collegiately at University of South Carolina, where he helped the Gamecocks win consecutive College World Series championships in 2010 and 2011. He finished his college career with a 2.34 ERA and still holds the school record for games pitched with 110 appearances.

Born in Nassawadox, Webb was selected by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft.

The induction ceremony will be held in the Executive Club at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds. Inductees will also be recognized on the field prior to the Shorebirds game beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame Museum, established in 1997, has honored more than 300 players, coaches, umpires, and contributors connected to Delmarva baseball history.