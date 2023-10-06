Warriors win Wednesday cross country meet with Northampton & Broadwater

On Wednesday, Nandua hosted Northampton and Broadwater for a cross country meet. The Warriors won both the boys and girls meet.

The Nandua Girls came in first in the meet with 32 points. Northampton came in second with 49 points and Broadwater came in third with 58 points . The fewest points win the meet for cross country.

Individual Results

1st Grace Bentley (Nandua) 23:02

2nd Lizana Morales (Northampton) 23:08

3rd Sophie Taylor (Northampton) 23:54

The Nandua boys came in first place with 20 points. Northampton came in second with 43 points and Broadwater came in third with 109 points. The fewest points win the meet for cross country.

Individual Results

Tied for 1st Brayden Shotwell and Oscar Astave (Nandua) 17:36

3rd Danny Martinez-Chavez (Nandua) 18:51