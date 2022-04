Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Windsor Dukes on Friday 8 to 2. Tyler Greene got the start on the mound and the win. Greene gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 6 batters. Offensively the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodghill who had one hit with 2 RBI’s. Also with hits were Brandon Smith, Brandon Adamos, Tyler Greene, Ben Stodghill, Ripken Robbins, and Aiden McIntrye. The Warriors improve to 8-1 on the season.

