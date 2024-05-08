Warriors sweep Ponies in Tuesday night action

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 4 to 1. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 16 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 6 hits in the game. Hintz went 3-3 at the plate with a rbi. Mia LeCates, Kylie Killmon-Ford, and Reagan Justice each had a hit in the game. The Lady Warriors improve to 7-5 on the season and will return to action again on Wednesday as they host the Lady Firebirds from Arcadia. Alex McComb pitched for the Lady Ponies and got the loss. McComb gave up 4 runs, 3 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 14 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 4 hits in the game. McComb went 2-3 at the plate. Carmela Rosanova and Meredith Wright each had a hit in the game. The Lady Ponies fall to 12-3 on the season and will return to action when the playoffs start for 1A.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team also defeated Chincoteague on on the road Tuesday afternoon, winning 10 to 2. Tyler Clark got the start on the mound and pitched 2 innings giving up 2 runs, 2 earned, on 3 hits. Reco Kellam pitched in relief and got the win on the mound. Kellam pitched 4 innings giving up 4 hits on 2 strike outs. Braeden Smith pitched the final inning and gave up 1 hit while striking out 1 batter. Offensively, the Warriors had 11 hits in the game. Isaac Stodghill went 3-5 with 3 rbi’s. Hayden Williams went 2-4 at the plate. Alex Barley got the start on the mound and the loss. Offensively, the Ponies had 8 hits in the game. Marcello Rosanova went 2-4 with a solo home run. The Warriors improved to 15-2 on the season and will play again on Wednesday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds. The Ponies fall to 4-10 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they play the Northampton Yellow Jackets.