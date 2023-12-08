Warriors sweep Mathews, Chincoteague splits with Salisbury Christian

December 8, 2023
Image

Boys Basketball 

Wednesday 

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted Mathews Blue Devils on Wednesday night.  The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score 101 to 50.   Ronyell Coston led the Yellow Jackets with 28 points.  The Yellow Jackets improve to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again today as they host Phoebus from Hampton.

Thursday 

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play Salisbury Christian on Thursday night.  The Ponies won the game by a score of 74 to 60.  Jake Harper led the Ponies with 27 points.  The Ponies improved to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday the 13th at Holly Grove.

Girls Basketball 

Wednesday 

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to the Mathews Blue Devils on Wednesday night to 16.  The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-4 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host West Point.

Thursday 

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies also topped Salisbury Christian on Thursday night 37 to 23.  The Lady Ponies improved to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday the 13th at Holly Grove.

