Warriors sweep Holly Grove

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play Holly Grove on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 22 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game. She gave up 0 runs on 4 hits and struck out 10 batters. Offensively the Warriors had 21 hits in the game. Hintz went 4-5 at the plate with a double and triple. Peyton Truckner had 3 hits in the game. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday as they host the Broadwater Lady Vikings.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team lost to the Poquoson Islanders on Tuesday afternoon 15 to 0. Briana Montross started on the mound and got the loss. Montross pitched 4 innings and gave up 6 hits while striking out 6 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds got one hit in the game and was led by Naima Tucker. The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Norfolk Academy.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team topped Holly Grove on Tuesday afternoon 15 to 0. Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter for the Warriors. Hayden Williams pitched 3 innings and struck out 7 batters, Reco Kellam pitched 1 inning and struck out 2 batters, and Tyler Clark pitched 1 innings and struck out 3 batters. Offensively, the Warriors were led by Martin Savage who went 2-3 at the plate with a double and 3 run home run. The Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Broadwater Vikings.