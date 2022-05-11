Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team played the Nandua Lady Warriors on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 14 to 4. Alex McComb got the start and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched 5 innings and gave up 4 runs while striking out 5 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 2-3 with a double and home run with 5 rbi’s. Alex McComb, Allie Bell, and Lillie Matthews each had 2 hits apiece. For the Warriors, Reghan Hintz got the start and the loss on the mound. Kylie Killmon led the Lady Warriors in hitting with 2 hits. The Lady Ponies improve to 12-0 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 8-6.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team played the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 20 to 6. Aiden McIntyre got the start and the win on the mound for the Warriors. McIntyre gave up 6 runs while striking out 11 batters. John Holloway got the start and lost for the Ponies. The Warriors were led by Martin Savage who went 3-3 at the plate with 3 rbi’s. Tyler Greene, Brandon Adamos, Isaac Stodgill, and Jacob Meilhammer each had 2 hits apiece. The Ponies were led by Wyatt Revell at the plate who went 3-3 with a homerun. The Warriors improve to 13-2 on the season and the Ponies fall to 3-9.

