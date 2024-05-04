Warriors softball, Northampton baseball fall in Friday night action

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to Greenbrier Christian on Friday afternoon. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 5 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and lost. Hintz pitched 6 innings giving up 5 runs, 1 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 2 hits in the game. Reghan Hintz and Peyton Truckner each had a hit in the game. The Lady Warriors fall to 6-5 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague.

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team played Mathews at home on Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 13 to 4. Porter Spence got the start on the mound and lost. Spence pitched 4 innings giving up 6 runs, 5 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 2 hits in the game. Porter Spence and Masen Bell each had a hit in the game. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-9 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they travel to Arcadia.

