The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies, 12-0 as two pitchers combined to throw the shutout. Cade Williams pitched 4 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking one. Everett Savage pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits and struck out 3.

Nandua opened up the scoring in the first inning as they scored two runs. The Warriors scored 3 more runs in the second inning, 3 runs in the third inning, and 4 runs in the fourth inning.

The Warriors had 10 hits in the game. Luke Parks, Tyler Greene, and Cade Williams each had 2 hits. Parks had a triple, Greene had a double, and Williams had a double. Also with a hit apiece were Everett Savage, RJ Guy, Brandon Adamos, and Dylan Ross.

The only hit for the Ponies was Logan Richardson with a double.

Logan Richardson took the loss on the mound for the Ponies.

Nandua moves to 4-0 on the season and the Ponies move to 2-2 on the season.

.