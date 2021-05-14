The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies, 12-0 as two pitchers combined to throw the shutout.  Cade Williams pitched 4 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking one.  Everett Savage pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits and struck out 3.

Nandua opened up the scoring in the first inning as they scored two runs.  The Warriors scored 3 more runs in the second inning, 3 runs in the third inning, and 4 runs in the fourth inning.  

The Warriors had 10 hits in the game.  Luke Parks, Tyler Greene, and Cade Williams each had 2 hits.  Parks had a triple, Greene had a double, and Williams had a double.  Also with a hit apiece were Everett Savage, RJ Guy, Brandon Adamos, and Dylan Ross.

The only hit for the Ponies was Logan Richardson with a double.  

Logan Richardson took the loss on the mound for the Ponies. 

Nandua moves to 4-0 on the season and the Ponies move to 2-2 on the season.  

