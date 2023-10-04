Warriors, Ponies win in Tuesday night volleyball

By Luke Brankley

The Nandua Lady Warriors volleyball team traveled to Arcadia to play the Lady Firebirds on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors won the match by a score of 3 games to 2. The Lady Warriors move to 4-7 on the season and will be in action on Thursday as they play at Northampton. The Lady Firebirds will host Chincoteague on Thursday.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies volleyball team traveled to Northampton and defeated the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday 3 games to 1. The Lady Ponies improve to 8-3 on the season and will travel to Arcadia on Thursday. The Lady Jackets will host Nandua on Thursday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Denbigh Baptist Christian on Tuesday 3 games to 0. The Lady Vikings fall to 10-7 on the season and will host Hampton Christian on Friday.