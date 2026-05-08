Warriors, Ponies pick up wins as weather disrupts softball action

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Thursday afternoon and won 15-5. Orion Loredo got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Warriors had 10 hits. Jordan Snead went 2-4, Orion Loredo went 2-5, Ben Bonniwell went 2-4, and Hayden Williams hit a home run. The Warriors improved to 8-8 on the season and will travel to Windsor on Friday.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 9 hits. Hayden Seay went 3-4, Lucas Kindt went 2-4, and Trent Ferebee went 2-3. Northampton fell to 5-8 on the season and will travel to Arcadia on Tuesday.

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday afternoon and won 3-0. Bryce Luck got the start and the win. Offensively, the Ponies had 6 hits. Micah Bennicoff went 2-3, and George Daisey added a double. The Ponies improved to 9-7 on the season and will host Nandua on Tuesday.

Arcadia had 2 hits in the game from Xavier Waters and Jacob Delgado. The Firebirds fell to 8-7 on the season and will host Laurel on Friday.

Softball

Nandua at Northampton — postponed

Arcadia at Chincoteague — suspended in the bottom of the 5th inning with Arcadia leading 13-5