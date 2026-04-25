Warriors, Ponies drop Friday baseball games; Chincoteague softball falls at Middlesex

April 25, 2026
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Local Sports
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By Luke Brankley

Baseball
The Nandua Warriors traveled to Laurel on Friday afternoon and lost 3–1. Hayden Williams got the start and took the loss on the mound.

Nandua had four hits in the game, with Jordan Snead, Lucas Stodghill, Orion Loredo, and Hayden Williams each recording one. The Warriors fall to 6–5 and will return to action Tuesday as they host Northampton.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Middlesex on Friday and lost 5–2. Bryce Luck got the start and took the loss on the mound.

Chincoteague collected six hits, led by Jermaine Logan, who went 2-for-4. The Ponies fall to 4–6 and will host Holly Grove on Monday.

Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Middlesex on Friday and lost 18–2. Faith Stadler took the loss in the circle.

The Lady Ponies had six hits, with Stadler going 3-for-3 and adding a triple. Chincoteague falls to 2–9 and will return to action Monday as they host Holly Grove.

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Local Weather

April 25, 2026, 7:15 am
Scattered clouds
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Pressure: 1010 mb
Humidity: 87%
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UV-Index: 0.13
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Sunset: 7:46 pm
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