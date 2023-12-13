Warriors, Lady Ponies win in Monday night basketball

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

Monday

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets girls basketball team hosted West Point on Monday night and fell 46 to 16. The Lady Jackets fall to 0-5 on the season.

Tuesday

The Nandua Lady Warriors girls basketball team hosted Salisbury Christian on last night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score 49 to 36. The Lady Warriors improve to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they host the Broadwater Lady Vikings.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings girls basketball team traveled to Portsmouth Christian and emerged victorious 43 to 31. The Lady Vikings improve to 4-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play the Nandua Lady Warriors.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team also defeated Salisbury Christian 78 to 30. The Warriors improve to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they will play in the Surry Christmas Tournament.

The Broadwater Vikings boys fell to Portsmouth Christian 46 to 27. The Vikings fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday as they host Stonebridge.