Boys Soccer
The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets by a score of 8-0.
The Warriors move to 2-0 on the season. The Warriors will be in action on Wed as they will host Arcadia High School.
The Yellow Jackets move to 0-1 and travel to Chincoteague on Wednesday.
The Arcadia Firebirds boys soccer team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 4-1.
The Arcadia Firebirds move to 1-0 on the season and travel to Nandua on Wednesday.
The Chincoteague Ponies moves to 0-2 on the season and will host the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer
The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets soccer team traveled to Nandua and defeated them by a score of 5-2. The game was close at the half as the score was 3-2 with Northampton scoring with in 2 minutes left in the half. The Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half as they scored two goals to make them final score 5-2.
The Lady Yellow Jackets move to 2-0 on the season and the Warriors move to 0-1.
The Yellow Jackets will be in action on Wednesday as they travel to Windsor.
The Warriors will travel to Arcadia on Wednesday.
