Boys Soccer

The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets by a score of 8-0.

The Warriors move to 2-0 on the season. The Warriors will be in action on Wed as they will host Arcadia High School.

The Yellow Jackets move to 0-1 and travel to Chincoteague on Wednesday.

The Arcadia Firebirds boys soccer team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 4-1.

The Arcadia Firebirds move to 1-0 on the season and travel to Nandua on Wednesday.

The Chincoteague Ponies moves to 0-2 on the season and will host the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

Girls Soccer

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets soccer team traveled to Nandua and defeated them by a score of 5-2. The game was close at the half as the score was 3-2 with Northampton scoring with in 2 minutes left in the half. The Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half as they scored two goals to make them final score 5-2.

The Lady Yellow Jackets move to 2-0 on the season and the Warriors move to 0-1.

The Yellow Jackets will be in action on Wednesday as they travel to Windsor.

The Warriors will travel to Arcadia on Wednesday.

.