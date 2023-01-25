Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 72 to 71. The Warriors moved to 9-4 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fell to 11-5 on the season. The Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play the Chincoteague Ponies. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Arcadia Firebirds basketball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday 79 to 46. The Firebirds improve to 7-8 on the season and the Ponies fall to 6-5. The Firebirds will travel to Northampton on Thursday and the Ponies will host the Nandua Warriors on Thursday.

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team topped Stonebridge on Tuesday night 55 to 43. The Vikings were led by Malik Battle with 21 points. The Vikings move to 4-6 on the season and will be in action again Thursday night as they host Holly Grove Christian.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 55 to 31. The Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 18 points and Kallie Williams and Brittany Dennis with 10 points each. The Yellow Jackets were led by Peyton Sayers with 8 points. The Lady Warriors moved to 8-5 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-7 on the season. The Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play the Chincoteague Ponies. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday night of 56 to 41. The Lady Firebirds improve to 7-8 on the season and the Lady Ponies fall to 2-8 on the season. The Lady Firebirds will be traveling to Northampton on Thursday. The Lady Ponies will be hosting the Nandua on Thursday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team were victorious against Stonebridge Tuesday night 40 to 27. The Lady Vikings were led by Leah Smith with 17 points and Taylor Leland with 13 points. The Lady Vikings improved to 8-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday night as they host Holly Grove Christian.