The Nandua Warriors football team traveled to King William high school last night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 60-7. With the loss, the Warriors move to 0-2 on the season.

Tonight’s Games

Northumberland at Arcadia 6pm

Northampton at Mathews 7pm

Chincoteague at Virginia Episcopal 7pm

Broadwater at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 7pm

.