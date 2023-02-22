Pictured: Nandua’s Ny’Zir Dix slashes to the basket in Tuesday’s loss to Greenville County

The Nandua Warriors split their home double header in the opening round of the Region 2A tournament Tuesday night.

The boys fell just short, getting upset by the 6th seed Greenville County Eagles 69-63.

The Warriors started the game with poor shooting and at one point were down 16, but they were able to claw back into the game, eventually being down only 3 with less than a minute left. However, the Warriors were unable to take the lead.

Jeremiah Bailey was named as the WESR Player of the Game. Bailey had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. Ny’Zir Dix scored 13 and KJ Petit added 11 points, including a 3 that put the Warriors within 3 at the end.

Nandua’s Kallie Williams attempts a freethrow

The Lady Warriors won 14th game in a row and their first Regional Playoff Game in a decade on the back of Reghan Hintz, edging the Windsor Dukes 61-53. Hintz scored 30 of Nandua’s points in the win.

The Lady Warriors now head to the top seeded John Marshall Justices Thursday evening.

Tonight at 6:00 PM, the 3 seeded Northampton Yellow Jackets will take on the 2 seeded Middlesex Chargers in the Semi-Finals of the Region 1A Tournament. Listen to Walker & Son at 6:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR for score updates from the game.