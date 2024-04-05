Warriors defeat Vikings in Thursday night baseball

April 5, 2024
 |
Local Sports
baseball

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to play the Broadwater Vikings on Thursday afternoon.  The Warriors won the game by a score of 13 to 2.

Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the win.  McIntyre pitched 4 innings giving up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 6 batters.  Tyler Clark pitched the final inning going three up, three down.  Offensively the Warriors had 8 hits in the game.  Hayden Williams and Kaden Adamos each went 2-2 in the game.  Martin Savage went 2-4 with a two run home run.

The Warriors improve to 6-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Windsor.

Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and the loss for the Vikings.  Offensively, the Vikings got 2 hit in the game.  Rufus Abbot went 1-2 with a double and Caleb McIntyre went 1-2.

The Vikings fall to 2-3 on the season and will return to action on Friday as they host Stonebridge in a doubleheader.

