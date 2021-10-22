The Nandua Warriors defeated the Arcadia Firebirds 7-0 in a rare Thursday night game at Nandua. The first half was totally a defensive battle and the score was tied at 0 at halftime. On their opening drive in the second half the Warriors took the ball down the field and scored. The point after was good and that was all that was needed for Nandua to win the game.

Saturday, Coastal Country 105.7 and AM 1330 will visit Bynum Field in Exmore for a local rivalry game between the Broadwater Vikings and the Chincoteague Ponies. The kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can hear the game on 105.7 FM, 1330 AM or by listening on the Eastern Shore Radio App or streaming on Shoredailynews.com.

