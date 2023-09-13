Warriors continue winning ways in Shore golf

The Eastern Shore District had another golf match on Tuesday at Bay Creek golf course. The teams played 9 holes of golf.

The Nandua Warriors came in first with a combined score of 194. The Arcadia Firebirds came in second with a score of 215. The Chincoteague Ponies golf team came in third with a score of 239.

The low medalist was Toryn Ibarra , from Nandua, with a score of 37.

The District Championship will be Tuesday September 19th at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. The match will start at 12pm and will be an 18 hole match.