Warriors continue winning ways in Shore golf

September 13, 2023
Eastern Shore District Golf Match

The Eastern Shore District had another golf match on Tuesday at Bay Creek golf course.  The teams played 9 holes of golf.

The Nandua Warriors came in first with a combined score of 194. The Arcadia Firebirds came in second with a score of 215.  The Chincoteague Ponies golf team came in third with a score of 239.

The low medalist was Toryn Ibarra , from Nandua, with a score of 37.

The District Championship will be Tuesday September 19th at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.  The match will start at 12pm and will be an 18 hole match.

