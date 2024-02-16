Warriors Comptete in Class 2 State Swim Championship Meet

February 16, 2024
Image

The Nnadua Swim Team recently competed in the Class 2 State Swim Championship meet.  The lady Warriors made the top 5 and the boys placed seventh in their division. Here are the results:

 

 

Overall results

Nandua Girls 3rd place with 200 points

Nandua Boys 7th place (highest finish ever) with 131 points

All State Team (top 3 finishers)

Grace Bentley 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 free, 100 back

Sarah Bentley 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 breast

Emma Cathey 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

Meya Charnock 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

Lucas Calvetti 100 fly

2024 States Relay Top 8 swims

4th place Boys 200 Medley Relay

3rd place Girls 200 Medley Relay

4th place Boys 200 Free Relay

3rd place Girls 200 Free Relay

6th place Girls 200 Free Relay

 

Individual Top 8 at States

Camden Lewis 200 IM 4th place

Sarah Bentley 50 free 6th place

Lucas Calvetti 100 fly 3rd place

Emma Cathey 100 fly 6th place

Camden Lewis 100 free 5th place

Grace Bentley 100 free 2nd place

Meya Charnock 500 free 6th place

Grace Bentley 100 back 2nd place

Morgan Johnson 100 breast 8th place

Sarah Bentley 100 breast 3rd place

Other Top 16 Finishes

Lucas Elliott 200 IM 15th place

Morgan Johnson 200 IM 10th place

Emma Cathey 200 free 13th place

Oliver Cossitt 100 fly 12th place

Zac Smith 100 back 13th place

Lucas Calvetti 100 back 15th place

Boys 400 free relay

Zac Smith, Lucas Elliott, Hayden Williams, Parker Shotwell

