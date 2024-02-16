Warriors Comptete in Class 2 State Swim Championship Meet

The Nnadua Swim Team recently competed in the Class 2 State Swim Championship meet. The lady Warriors made the top 5 and the boys placed seventh in their division. Here are the results:
Overall results
Nandua Girls 3rd place with 200 points
Nandua Boys 7th place (highest finish ever) with 131 points
All State Team (top 3 finishers)
Grace Bentley 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 free, 100 back
Sarah Bentley 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 breast
Emma Cathey 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Meya Charnock 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Lucas Calvetti 100 fly
2024 States Relay Top 8 swims
4th place Boys 200 Medley Relay
3rd place Girls 200 Medley Relay
4th place Boys 200 Free Relay
3rd place Girls 200 Free Relay
6th place Girls 200 Free Relay
Individual Top 8 at States
Camden Lewis 200 IM 4th place
Sarah Bentley 50 free 6th place
Lucas Calvetti 100 fly 3rd place
Emma Cathey 100 fly 6th place
Camden Lewis 100 free 5th place
Grace Bentley 100 free 2nd place
Meya Charnock 500 free 6th place
Grace Bentley 100 back 2nd place
Morgan Johnson 100 breast 8th place
Sarah Bentley 100 breast 3rd place
Other Top 16 Finishes
Lucas Elliott 200 IM 15th place
Morgan Johnson 200 IM 10th place
Emma Cathey 200 free 13th place
Oliver Cossitt 100 fly 12th place
Zac Smith 100 back 13th place
Lucas Calvetti 100 back 15th place
Boys 400 free relay
Zac Smith, Lucas Elliott, Hayden Williams, Parker Shotwell