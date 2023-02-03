Senior Elijah Miller puts up a layup for the Yellow Jackets Thursday evening in Eastville.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors mens basketball team clinched the District Title in front of a packed house at Northampton on Thursday. The Warriors led 28 to 27 at the half. After the third quarter ended, the Yellow Jackets had gained a 42-40 lead. With time winding down, the Warriors’s Makai Dorn hit a buzzer beater to put them ahead 54-52. Northampton had 1 second on the clock and could not convert a shot.

Nandua’s Nyzir Dix lead all scorers with 22 points and Jermiah Riley added 19 points for the the Warriors. The Yellow Jackets were led by Braden Justice with 21 points and Ronyell Coston with 12 points.

The Warriors improve to 13-4 on the season and clinched the District Title with the win as they stand at 4-0 in the district.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fall to 13-7 overall and 2-2 in the district.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 62 to 37. Arcadia improved to 8-12 on the season and 2-2 in the district. The Firebirds will be in action again as they host the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. The Ponies fall to 6-7 on the season and 0-4 in the district. The Ponies will travel to Nandua on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors clinched the District Title defeating Northampton on Thursday 56 to 23. The Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 18 points and Khe’mani Sample with 16 points. The Yellow Jackets were led by Jade Collins worth 12 points. The Lady Warriors improved to 12-5 on the season and 4-0 on the district. They return to action again on Tuesday as they host Chincoteague. Northampton will be in action again as they travel to Arcadia on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 in the district.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 45 to 33. The Lady Firebirds move to 7-10 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Lady Yellow Jackets from Northampton. The Lady Firebirds improve to 3-1 in the district. The Lady Ponies fall to 1-10 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they travel to Nandua. The Lady Ponies fall to 0-4 in the district.