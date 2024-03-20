Warriors baseball tops Norfolk Christian

By Luke Brannkley

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors won the game by a score of 13 to 3. Reco Kellam got the start and the win on the mound. Kellam pitched 2 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 2 batters. Hayden Williams and Isaac Stodghill pitched the final 3 innings of the game. Offensively, the Warriors had 13 hits as a team. Makai Dorn went 3-4 at the plate, Kaden Adamos went 2-3 with 2 doubles, Martin Savage went 2-4, and Grayson Ford went 2-3 at the plate. Aiden McIntyre went 2-3 with a home run.

The Warriors improve to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they play Heathwood Hall.