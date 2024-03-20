Warriors baseball tops Norfolk Christian

March 20, 2024
 |
Local Sports
baseball

By Luke Brannkley

Baseball 

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Tuesday afternoon.  The Warriors won the game by a score of 13 to 3.  Reco Kellam got the start and the win on the mound.  Kellam pitched 2 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 2 batters.  Hayden Williams and Isaac Stodghill pitched the final 3 innings of the game.  Offensively, the Warriors had 13 hits as a team.  Makai Dorn went 3-4 at the plate, Kaden Adamos went 2-3 with 2 doubles, Martin Savage went 2-4, and Grayson Ford went 2-3 at the plate.  Aiden McIntyre went 2-3 with a home run.

The Warriors improve to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they play Heathwood Hall.

