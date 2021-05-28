The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 14-0 to remain undefeated in the regular season. The Warriors finished the regular season 8-0.

The Warriors got on the board in the top of the first inning with a solo home run by Luke Parks and followed up with 4 more runs in the top of the first inning. They scored 1 run in the 3rd inning and then scored 8 runs in the top of the 5th inning.

Offensively, the Warriors had 10 hits in the game. Luke Parks, Dylan Ross, and Jacob Meilhammer had 2 hits each. Tyler Greene, Brandon Adamos, Dylan Marshall, and Cade Williams each had hits.

Tyler Greene started and got the win for the Warriors. He pitched 4 innings of 1 hit ball, walked 2 and struck out 11. Everett Savage came in the 5th inning to pitch the final inning.

The lone hit for the Firebirds was from Tyler Padgett.

Landon Fuller took the loss.

