Warriors and Yellow Jackets win in Tuesday night volleyball action

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Chincoteague on Tuesday night and came away with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Ponies. The Warriors continued to build momentum as they improved their overall record to 6-11 on the season. With the loss, the Chincoteague Ponies dropped to 5-13.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Arcadia on Tuesday night and earned a convincing 3-0 victory over the Firebirds. The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-9 on the season with the win, while the Firebirds continue to search for their first victory, falling to 0-16 overall.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores on Tuesday night for a tough road matchup. Atlantic Shores came away with the 3-0 victory over the Vikings. With the loss, Broadwater dropped to 10-7 on the season.