Warriors and Yellow Jackets win in Tuesday night volleyball action

October 21, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Chincoteague on Tuesday night and came away with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Ponies. The Warriors continued to build momentum as they improved their overall record to 6-11 on the season. With the loss, the Chincoteague Ponies dropped to 5-13.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Arcadia on Tuesday night and earned a convincing 3-0 victory over the Firebirds. The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-9 on the season with the win, while the Firebirds continue to search for their first victory, falling to 0-16 overall.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores on Tuesday night for a tough road matchup. Atlantic Shores came away with the 3-0 victory over the Vikings. With the loss, Broadwater dropped to 10-7 on the season.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)

Local Weather

October 21, 2026, 6:15 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
50°F
7 mph
Apparent: 48°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 76%
Winds: 7 mph N
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 6:17 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber