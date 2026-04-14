Warriors and Ponies earn baseball wins; Shore softball teams fall in Monday action

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Mathews on Monday afternoon and won by a score of 16–0. Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and earned the win, striking out 12 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 14 hits. Ben Bonniwell went 3-for-4, while Kaiden Stokes, Orion Loredo, Hayden Williams, and Jordan Snead each went 2-for-4. Snead added a home run. Nandua improves to 5–3 on the season and will return to action Friday as they travel to Menchville.

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted Salisbury Christian on Monday afternoon and won 12–4. Clayton Luck got the start and the win, striking out nine batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 10 hits. Micah Bennicoff went 3-for-3 with two doubles, Bryce Luck went 2-for-3, and Owen Bloxom went 2-for-4. Chincoteague improves to 3–3 on the season and will travel to Snow Hill on Tuesday.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted Salisbury Christian on Monday afternoon and lost 19–7. Faith Stadler got the start and took the loss. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had one hit, recorded by Rylee Giddings. Chincoteague falls to 1–5 on the season and will travel to Snow Hill on Tuesday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to Mathews on Monday and lost 3–1. Lela Lusk got the start and took the loss, striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors were held without a hit. Nandua falls to 4–6 on the season and will host Nansemond River on Wednesday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Parkside on Monday and lost 11–6. Ryann Giddins got the start and took the loss, striking out 11 batters. Offensively, Arcadia had seven hits. Giddins went 3-for-4, while Brinlee Kauthen went 2-for-4 with a double. Arcadia falls to 3–2 on the season and will travel to Holly Grove on Thursday.

Boys Soccer

Nandua 1, Granby 1

Arcadia 5, Nansemond River 3