Hokies begin stretch of four conference road games in five weeks

After playing six of its first seven games in Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech football prepares for its second road game of the season when the Hokies travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech for a noon kickoff Saturday.



Due to last season’s altered ACC schedule, the Hokies (3-4, 1-2 ACC) and Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC) did not play for the first time in 16 years, dating back to Tech joining the ACC. The teams last played in Atlanta in 2019. The Hokies won that contest 45-0, the first of back-to-back shutout victories that season. Tech holds a 10-7 all-time advantage in the all-time series.



Despite Tech’s loss vs. Syracuse, the Hokies enjoyed a breakout performance from true freshman RB Malachi Thomas . The Hartwell, Georgia native recorded 21 carries for 151 yards with three touchdowns to become Tech’s first running back to total 100+ yards and three TDs in a game since David Wilson did it vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 3, 2011. Thomas is also Tech’s first true freshman RB to rush for over 100 yards since Keshawn King rushed for 119 yards vs. Furman on Sept. 14, 2019.

Catch Hokies coverage live with pregame starting on 103.3 FM WESR at 10:30 AM.

