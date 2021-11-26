Hokies, Cavaliers set to clash in final regular season game of 2021

Virginia Tech is set for its final regular season game of the 2021 football season when it travels to Charlottesville for the renewal of the Commonwealth Clash at Virginia, playing at 3:45 p.m. at Scott Stadium. Pregame coverage will begin at 2:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR.

Following a halt during the 2019-20 academic year due to COVID-19 implications, the Commonwealth Clash has been renewed and has a new presenting sponsor in Smithfield. The Commonwealth Clash is a friendly, statewide rivalry between Virginia Tech and Virginia and their school-sponsored sports, with 22 individual event points on the line. The school that accumulates 11 points or more has been annually crowned the winner and takes home the Commonwealth Clash trophy, presented by Smithfield. For more information, visit hokiesports.com/clash.

The last time the Hokies (5-6, 3-4 ACC) and Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3 ACC) met Tech won a 33-15 contest on Dec. 12, 2020, to take back the Commonwealth Cup at Lane Stadium. QB Braxton Burmeister completed 15 of 22 passes for 212 yards with 60-yard touchdown pass to WR Tayvion Robinson , while RB Khalil Herbert enjoyed 20-carry, 162-yard performance with a 76-yard touchdown run. S Divine Deablo and CB Dorian Strong each had an interception and DE Amaré Barno led the team with 2.0 TFL for -10.0 yards.



Last week at Miami, QB Connor Blumrick saw the most extensive action of his collegiate game, throwing his first two touchdown passes and rushing for a career-high 132 yards. Burmeister completed 14 of 17 passes for 109 yards with a six-yard touchdown pass to WR Tré Turner, while also rushing 10 times for 52 yards. WR Da’Wain Lofton recorded his first career touchdown reception on a four-yard pass from Blumrick.



DB Chamarri Conner led the team with 11 tackles, tying his career high. CB Jermaine Waller recorded 1.0 TFL and also broke up a team-high two passes in the game. P Peter Moore recorded a career-high 51.8-yard average on six punts, including a 59-yard long.



The Cavaliers lost a 48-38 contest last week at Pitt. QB Brennan Armstrong returned to action and completed 36 of 49 passes for 487 yards with three touchdowns. WR Dontayvion Wicks led the team in receiving with 10 receptions for 144 yards. LB Nick Jackson led the team defensively with 12 tackles including an 11-yard sack.

