The Hokies seek to sustain offensive momentum after scoring 48 points last week

Following its best offensive performance of the season, Virginia Tech football heads to the Sunshine State for a pivotal matchup with Miami (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:00 PM. The Beach Show with Billy and Tim will air in its entirety beginning at 4:00 PM Saturday.



The Hokies (5-5, 3-3 ACC) and Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 ACC) enter Saturday tied in the ACC Coastal division standings. The last time the teams met at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hokies emerged with a 42-35 victory on Oct. 5, 2019 after scoring three first-quarter touchdowns. TE Dalton Keene hauled in five passes for 73 yards and a team-high three TD receptions. Defensively, CB Jermaine Waller and CB Caleb Farley each had two interceptions, as the Hokies forced five Miami turnovers.



In last week’s 48-17 win over Duke on Senior Day, the Hokies racked up 573 yards of offense, their most in a game since recording 600 at Old Dominion (Sept. 22, 2018). The 48 points scored were also Tech’s most in a game since putting up 62 vs. William & Mary (Sept. 8, 2018).



QB Braxton Burmeister completed nine of 15 passes for 215 yards with a career-high three TD passes. The La Jolla, California native also carried the ball nine times for a career-best 71 yards. RB Raheem Blackshear rushed 12 times for a career-high 117 yards with a rushing and receiving TD, marking his fourth career 100-yard rushing game and first in a Tech uniform. RB Keshawn King also had a rushing and receiving TD in the game, the latter coming on a 47-yard catch for his first career TD reception.



LB Dax Hollifield led the team with 12 tackles vs. the Blue Devils, including 1.5 TFL and 1.0 sack. DT Norell Pollard forced a fumble on a nine-yard strip sack, which DE TyJuan Garbutt recovered and returned 16 yards for a touchdown. The score was Tech’s 17th non-offensive touchdown under head coach Justin Fuente.



After the Hokies’ win Saturday afternoon, Miami fell in primetime to Florida State 31-28 in Tallahassee. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke, who has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week three times this season, completed 25 of 47 passes for 316 yards with four touchdowns. LB Corey Flagg, Jr. led the Hurricanes with eight tackles in the game.

